Aurora teens learn life, work skills through summer work program

At 10 a.m. sharp, a group of teens clock in to work. It's not your typical summer job. They're gaining skills, staying out of trouble, and learning to lead – all while getting paid.

Their employer? The Struggle of Love Foundation. The Workforce Development Program is underway.

"Idle time is dangerous," said program manager Elon Hodge Jones. "When teens are bored, they start thinking about things to do, and unfortunately, that's not always good things. Giving them something productive to do is essential. It keeps them off the streets, keeps them safe, and keeps our community safe overall."

This summer, the foundation is running a youth workforce program with 15 young people, offering structure, mentorship, and a $150 weekly stipend - funded not by grants, but directly out of the foundation's pockets.

"We don't want them having to do something illegal or dangerous to get school clothes or keep up with trends. So we pay them out of our own money," said Hodge Jones. "This is an outlet for them to earn some money, learn some life skills, and learn how to start a business."

It's not just about showing up. Teens must be on time, follow a dress code, and engage respectfully.

"First week, yeah, we had sagging pants, cussing, showing up late," Jones laughed. "Now? They're early, they say 'thank you,' 'good afternoon.' The change has been amazing."

The program also integrates mental health therapy, entrepreneurship, and professional development. Teens attend therapy sessions during the workday and learn skills like screen-printing, food pantry work and hear from professionals in their fields.

Thanks to a partnership with Comcast and the Black Enterprise Network, the students are also learning how to write resumes, create online business profiles, and network professionally.

"It's about turning them into young professionals," Hodge Jones said. "Teaching them how to talk, dress, and move in the world."

For 14-year-olds Naje and Sir, the program is both eye-opening and empowering.

"It's like free money and still learning," Naje said. "We're printing T-shirts, helping people at the pantry. I didn't know how to do any of that."

Sir agreed, laughing: "We're learning how to dress, how to talk, how to show up on time. It's boring sometimes, yeah, but it's a responsibility. It's like school - but you get paid."

They say the program is teaching them something they can't get from video games or summer lounging: work ethic, accountability, and consistency.

"You gotta wake up. You gotta do what you gotta do to get where you want to be," Naje said. "It teaches you to stay consistent or you lose the job."

"They're teaching us how to be like Chick-fil-A employees—polite, clean-cut, professional," Sir said. "I say 'my pleasure' after everything now."

Beyond skills, there's confidence and community.

"These kids came in reserved, quiet, some stand-offish," Hodge Jones said. "Now they're all friends. They've got pride in their work. The energy in here is beautiful."

It's that energy that keeps the kids coming back each morning, even when they don't feel like it.

"Waking up? I never feel like coming," Naje admitted. "But once I'm here, I see everyone, and it's a good day."

Their next challenge? Competing to see which team can sell the most custom shirts at Struggle of Love's Brains Over Bullets Backpack Giveaway.

To get involved or refer a teen, visit struggleoflovefoundation.org or call their office directly.

"We're not turning kids away. If they want to work, learn, and grow, we'll make room. This is love in action."