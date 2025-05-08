Aurora shots fired call causes temporary lockdown at nearby East Middle School

Aurora's East Middle School was temporarily placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon after police received reports of shots fired nearby.

Authorities said the incident happened at the intersection of 13th Avenue and Fraser Street around 3:30 p.m. No injuries were reported in the incident.

The middle school was reportedly placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution. The lockdown was lifted just after 4:30 p.m. and school staff began the process of a controlled dismissal.

Around 5 p.m., the Aurora Police Department released an update stating the scene was secured and all students were safely dismissed. They said officers will remain in the area as they continue to investigate and canvass for evidence.

Police said there is no suspect information available yet and encouraged anyone with information on the incident to contact Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.