Man says he was shot in the head after bullet went through window at Aurora home

A man called 911 and told police he had been shot in the head after a bullet went through a window at his Aurora home just after midnight on Friday.

According to Aurora Police Department's tweet, officers responded to an apartment near 10700 E Exposition Avenue after receiving the call. 

The man was taken to the hospital awake and talking.

First published on February 10, 2023 / 6:19 AM

