Man says he was shot in the head after bullet went through window at Aurora home
A man called 911 and told police he had been shot in the head after a bullet went through a window at his Aurora home just after midnight on Friday.
According to Aurora Police Department's tweet, officers responded to an apartment near 10700 E Exposition Avenue after receiving the call.
The man was taken to the hospital awake and talking.
