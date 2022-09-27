Watch CBS News
Residents can voice concerns to Aurora police chief candidates

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Aurora says it plans to announce the new police chief in the coming weeks after narrowing its search down to two finalists recently.

Aurora residents have a chance to ask candidates Scott Ebner and David Franklin questions and voice concerns at the Aurora municipal center lobby on Tuesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m.

If you can't make that, you can still provide feedback on the candidates interviews via "Engage Aurora" after 4 p.m.

The finalists also had a packed day of interviews scheduled before the meet-and-greet with the community on Tuesday evening.

RELATED: Aurora down to 2 candidates for new police chief

Former police chief Vanessa Wilson was fired by the city manager in April, saying it was a performance-based decision at the time. Coinciding with Wilson's job termination was the arrest of her former partner, Robin Niceta, who was accused of falsifying a child abuse report to retaliate against an Aurora city councilwoman.

RELATED: State report on Robin Niceta expected Monday afternoon

First published on September 27, 2022 / 11:46 AM

