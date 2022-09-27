Residents can voice concerns to Aurora police chief candidates

Aurora says it plans to announce the new police chief in the coming weeks after narrowing its search down to two finalists recently.

Aurora residents have a chance to ask candidates Scott Ebner and David Franklin questions and voice concerns at the Aurora municipal center lobby on Tuesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m.

CBS

If you can't make that, you can still provide feedback on the candidates interviews via "Engage Aurora" after 4 p.m.

The finalists also had a packed day of interviews scheduled before the meet-and-greet with the community on Tuesday evening.

Former police chief Vanessa Wilson was fired by the city manager in April, saying it was a performance-based decision at the time. Coinciding with Wilson's job termination was the arrest of her former partner, Robin Niceta, who was accused of falsifying a child abuse report to retaliate against an Aurora city councilwoman.

