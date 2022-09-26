Watch CBS News
State report on Robin Niceta expected Monday afternoon

By Brian Maass

Arapahoe County Human Services faces allegations of children removed from families unjustly
CBS News Colorado has learned the Colorado Department of Human Services is preparing to release a report Monday on Robin Niceta, the former Arapahoe County Human Services worker who has been charged with falsifying a child abuse report to retaliate against an Aurora city councilwoman.

Multiple sources say the state agency reviewed cases handled by Niceta when she was a child protective caseworker for Arapahoe County.

The state investigation began after Niceta was charged with making an anonymous complaint this past January, accusing Aurora City Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky with sexually abusing her 2-year-old son. Jurinsky was cleared of any wrongdoing.

Investigators believe Niceta made the accusation as retaliation for Jurinsky's public criticism of Niceta's then-intimate partner, former Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson.

Niceta resigned from her position in May but was charged with filing a false child abuse report and attempting to influence a public servant. Niceta's attorney has not responded to voicemail messages or emails from CBS News Colorado.

A class action lawsuit was filed against the Arapahoe County Department of Human Services saying the agency and Niceta improperly investigated dozens of families and acted unethically.

The pending state report on Niceta's handling of cases is expected to refute those accusations, according to two sources.

CBS News Colorado will update this story once the state report is released.

