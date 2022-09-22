Aurora down to 2 candidates for new police chief; public can submit input to city

We now know the finalists for Aurora's next police chief.

Scott Ebner and David Franklin are the two remaining candidates after a third candidate withdrew from the process.

Ebner has worked for about 27 years with New Jersey State Police.

Franklin works in New Mexico and served for 25 years in Texas.

Scott Booth, a police chief in Virginia, withdrew from the running, and the city did not say why.

Aurora is asking for the community's input. You can submit questions to the finalists, but you'll need to do it in the next few days.

The cutoff is 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25.

