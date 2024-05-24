Aurora rec centers, programs will be free for teens over summer

The city of Aurora has been doubling down on its efforts to reduce youth violence and much of that comes with filling idle time. The We Are Aurora Youth is a program designed to give children a fun and safe place to hang out during school breaks.

Earlier this month, CBS News Colorado reported on a grant that would make summer preschool programs accessible for more families.

Now that school is out, the city is focused on teens.

"Teens definitely have a lot more free time during the summer. It's important to have positive experiences for them to be part of. It helps keep them out of trouble," Sara Van Holbeck with Aurora PROS. "It gives parents peace of mind knowing their teens are in a safe place."

Aurora Parks, Recreation and Open Space partnered with the city's youth violence prevention team for some of its summer programs.

Free entry will be offered to teens at Central, Moorhead and Southeast Rec Centers in Aurora.

They are able to participate in multiple opportunities such as basketball, volleyball, swimming, gym games, cooking classes, gift card competitions, and e-sports.

Teens like Bryson and Kahlid found friendship on the court at Aurora Central Rec. It's a popular meet-up spot for many, but for a lot of kids, these hoops are out of reach.

"Sometimes parents have to work during the day and they're stuck at home," explained Bryson. "And not every kid can go to a camp."

Aurora Public Schools will provide free meals for children in the lobbies of the three recreation centers between approximately 2-6 p.m., or until all meals have been handed out.

"So many kids rely on the meals they provide during the school year. We're so happy to be able to continue that service," said Van Holbeck.

Free entry is available on Monday through Friday from noon-7 p.m. at the participating recreation centers listed below.

Teens must check-in at the front desk of the recreation centers upon their first visit to provide basic registration information and receive their free pass for the program.

The city is looking for adult volunteers to aid these programs and be a positive influence while teens are out of class.

For more information on Summer programs visit Aurora's Youth Services Rec page.

For more information on volunteering, please call 720.859.4988 or visit Aurora's Volunteer page.