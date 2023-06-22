Aurora man arrested, accused of shooting, killing man soliciting on side of road

Lakewood police have arrested a man accused of shooting and killing a transient man on Tuesday. The suspect, Randy Jiron, 40, of Aurora, remains in custody at the Jefferson County Jail on suspicion of committing first-degree murder.

Lakewood police were called to the northbound off ramp at 6th and Simms on reports of a shooting about 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. When officers arrived, they found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Randy Jiron Lakewood Police

The victim has been identified as Craig Bruce, 52. Witnesses at the scene described Bruce as soliciting on the side of the road when a vehicle pulled up and shot him.

Police were able to track the suspect, later identified as Jiron, to a home in Strasburg. Adams County responded to the location with their SWAT team and Lakewood police. Jiron eventually surrendered and was taken into custody.