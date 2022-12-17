Aurora public school students propose plan to repurpose closing school

Students are speaking up on what Paris Elementary should become

Students are speaking up on what Paris Elementary should become

Students are speaking up on what Paris Elementary should become

Aurora Public Schools hosted two open houses this week for families interested in submitting proposals on how to repurpose Sable and Paris Elementary Schools.

Students are speaking up and they have big ideas.

"Paris Elementary is my home school. I want it to be something so I can always drive by it," said Tahj Bryant, a fifth-grader at Paris Elementary.

Tahj is years away from driving past anything, but the fifth grader is steering the push to keep kids at Paris after its final bell.

She wrote a letter to the board detailing a plan that's far from elementary.

"What I want this school to become is a legacy site for kids older and younger," explained Tahj. "For kids that need to go somewhere while their parents are at work.

She says kids in this area of Aurora need a place to go, but she won't take all the credit.

Her friend Lillian helped with the plan to repurpose.

"It already has classrooms! In these classrooms, kids can do their homework before they do everything else," said Lillian.

Tahj and Lillian suggest activities like ballet and gymnastics, as well as football and basketball clubs.

Their principal, Mario Giardiello, has come to terms with the closure, but he encourages positivity.

"It's a fine line about how we work with our kids to promote the opportunities that await them instead of wallowing and perseverating on the decision," said Giardiello. "We could just keep talking about that or we could be talking about opportunities for them around the corner; New friends, new schools, new teachers who will love them as much as we do."

The district is still in the first stage of its repurposing plan. APS is accepting proposals through February 10.

"I think it's important for teachers to listen to students because students might have good ideas for things to happen to this school," said Tahj.