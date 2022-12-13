Aurora Public Schools accepting proposals for repurposing schools set to close

Earlier this year, the Aurora Public Schools board voted to move forward with a plan to close Sable and Paris Elementary schools at the end of the 2022-23 school year. This week, two open houses are being held for people who may be interested in submitting a proposal for how to repurpose both buildings.

The open houses come on the heels of a public survey where the community gave input on what they'd like to see happen to the schools. Some parents tell CBS News Colorado, however, they don't think their voices are being heard.

"I don't think our input really matters," said Adam Woods, a parent of a student at Sable Elementary School.

Like many families, Woods didn't want Sable to close in the first place.

"I think it's the wrong choice," he said. "The school itself has really been a center for the community."

A recent survey shows that's how the community wants both schools to remain – a resource for families and students. APS offered the survey to parents, students, faculty as well as Aurora residents to share how they'd like the buildings to be reused. It was broken down into four use categories: learning, civic or public, commercial, and residential. According to the results, most said they would like to see the schools become childcare facilities or recreation centers, or even mental health services and affordable housing. Another popular response was parks and open space.

"I think it's really helpful for people to have that information as they're considering submitting a proposal," said Mackenzie Khan, Strategic Development Adviser for APS, "because it's important that we're aligning those with what our community is voicing that they're asking for."

Wood said he took part in the survey and would ideally like to see his son's soon-to-be former school turned into a community resource center. Still, he's not so sure the district is really listening to what families have to say.

"When we give our voice and we have the ability to go [to board meetings], it's just ignored," he said. "It kind of feels like, 'what's the point?'."

Khan, however, said the community has always had a voice in this process.

"Nobody wants to close schools. It's a hard thing to process for anybody and we understand that there are a lot of community members that are still struggling with the decision to close schools," she said. "That decision has already been made, so we are now trying to focus all of our energy on being able to listen to their voices as we move forward and being able to honor that through this process."

The open house at Paris Elementary School is happening Monday evening, and the open house at Sable Elementary is set for Thursday, Dec. 15, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Guests had to RSVP by Dec. 9, Khan explained.

Keep in mind, the district is still in the first stage of its repurposing plan. APS is accepting proposals through February 10. Those will then be evaluated before the next stage of feedback. For more details, visit: https://aurorak12.org/about-aps/blueprint-aps/#repurposing

LINK: APS Repurposing Survey Results