Aurora police warn of Lyft-related scams

Police in Aurora are warning residents about Lyft-related scams. According to detectives, drivers are being contacted by scammers posing as corporate team members.

The Logo of Lyft is displayed on a smartphone Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images

The scammers then convince Lyft drivers to give them account information in order to steal money from their Lyft accounts.

#ScamAlert Aurora Police Economic Crimes Unit is seeing an increase in Lyft related scams.



Drivers are being contacted by scammers posing as corporate team members.



The scammers convince Lyft drivers to give them account information in order to steal money from their Lyft… pic.twitter.com/PRdGObbebn — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) August 24, 2023

Police advise drivers to never give account information over the phone and to contact Lyft on a different phone number to verify the request.