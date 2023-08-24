Watch CBS News
Aurora police warn of Lyft-related scams

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Police in Aurora are warning residents about Lyft-related scams. According to detectives, drivers are being contacted by scammers posing as corporate team members. 

The scammers then convince Lyft drivers to give them account information in order to steal money from their Lyft accounts. 

Police advise drivers to never give account information over the phone and to contact Lyft on a different phone number to verify the request.  

