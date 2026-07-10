Aurora Police use enforcement, education to reduce crashes at dangerous intersection

Aurora Police credit a relatively simple idea for fewer crashes at what was once one of the city's most dangerous intersections. According to APD South Parker Road and I-225, not far from the Cherry Creek Reservoir, saw an 86% reduction in crashes between May 15th and June 26th.

"It's probably not the best intersection in Denver. I'm pretty safe in saying that" said John B.

He says he doesn't drive through the intersection often.

"But from time to time, I do, yes," said John B.

Still, he will be the first to tell you it can be dangerous.

"I think I probably had at least one near-miss there. Probably more than one near miss," said John B.

CBS

According to a study done by Aurora Police it is in fact one of the most dangerous intersections in the city. The Aurora Police Department Special Operations Bureau analyzed two years of crash data and determined Interstate 225 and South Parker Road had on average the most crashes. Fourteen were reported between April 5 and May 15 of this year.

So they decided to do a "high-visibility enforcement and public education campaign" in June. They put out signs asking motorists to drive safely and informing them that it is a high crash area. As a result, crashes dropped from 14 down to two between May 15 and June 26. APD says they are excited about those results.

"Putting up a message that just says 'drive safe this is a high accident area', I think, it drew a lot of attention from drivers, as opposed to just a normal sign that they would see any every day anyway," said Agent Kristopher McDowell with APD.

APD also spent two days patrolling the intersection giving out tickets. Mostly for speeding and not obeying lights and stop signs. They hope the community gets the message.

John is skeptical.

"We have a lot of people that are not very responsible drivers. They probably are not going to heed that," said John B.

APD says they will continue the program at some of the city's other most dangerous intersections.