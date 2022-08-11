Aurora police target shoplifters in Havana Corridor Retail Theft Initiative

The 4.3-mile stretch of Havana Street in Aurora from 6th Avenue to Dartmouth Avenue is the Havana Business Improvement District. It is a hub for retail in the city.

Scott Davenport owns Heirloom Antique Mall located in the area. In late July he was the victim of what police call an organized shoplifting ring.

"It was literally like 10 seconds for them to pop the lock and get in," he told CBS News Colorado's Shaun Boyd.

He isn't alone. The Havana Business District is one of the top targets in the nation for shoplifting crimes. On Thursday, Aurora police detailed their Havana Corridor Retail Theft Initiative to city leaders.

Aurora Police Division Chief Cassidee Carlson says stopping shoplifting starts with timely shoplifting reports and police responses.

"Unfortunately, the suspects are usually gone by our arrival," she said. "We realize we could probably be more efficient in our response."

Police are vowing to respond quickly when they can, and to continue to hold shoplifters accountable when they are caught.

"If the suspect is contacted generally a summons is just issued," said Carlson.

But now investigators are working with retailers to identify and report prolific shoplifters and charging them with greater crimes based on their entire body of work.

"And working with municipal court or district court on prosecution," said Carlson.

Scott says he is already working with other retailers to identify repeat shoplifters and gather evidence of their crimes.

"We all have our own part in the responsibility of stopping what's going on," he said.

He thinks the city's plan to curb shoplifting is a good one and may make a difference.

"I appreciate Aurora City Council trying to take charge of what's just gotten crazy the last couple of years," he said.

Police say they don't want retailers to confront shoplifters because that will be dangerous. Instead, they are simplifying the online reporting process for retailers so police can gather evidence against and monitor crooks that keep coming to Aurora to steal.