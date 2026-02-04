Watch CBS News
Local News

Aurora police capture suspects after stolen car became airborne then crashed during pursuit

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Read Full Bio
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Add CBS News on Google

Police in Aurora captured three suspects wanted in a stolen car investigation after a pursuit that at one point had the vehicle catching air before it crashed. Investigators said it began early Tuesday morning when officers located a stolen vehicle after receiving a Flock camera hit. 

aurora-police-chase-1.jpg
Police in Aurora captured suspects in a stolen car that became airborne after striking a median during a pursuit. Aurora Police

That's when officers in an unmarked car followed the stolen car, but eventually activated lights and sirens when other methods of stopping the stolen car were unsuccessful. Police said instead of pulling over, a masked passenger in the back leaned out of the car and pointed a gun at officers. No shots were fired. 

aurora-police-chase-suspect-capture.jpg
Stolen car suspects captured hiding in a backyard.  Aurora Police

Investigators said during the pursuit, the stolen car struck a median and became airborne "Dukes-of-Hazard style" before crashing at Boiling Drive and North Hannibal Street. But officers said the suspects didn't stop there, they took off, running into the backyards of homes in the neighborhood. 

angelo-munguia.jpg
Angelo Munguia Aurora Police

Officers said they caught up with all three suspects, Angelo Munguia, 18, Watti Heng, 18, and a 17-year-old juvenile, who were captured while hiding in backyards. Investigators said the vehicle was stolen from a neighboring city. 

Munguia is facing charges of felony menacing, obstructing a peace officer, violation of a protection order, and motor vehicle trespass.

watti-heng.jpg
  Watti Heng Aurora Police

Heng is facing charges of motor vehicle theft and obstructing a peace officer. He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday. 

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue