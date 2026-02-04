Aurora police capture suspects after stolen car became airborne then crashed during pursuit

Police in Aurora captured three suspects wanted in a stolen car investigation after a pursuit that at one point had the vehicle catching air before it crashed. Investigators said it began early Tuesday morning when officers located a stolen vehicle after receiving a Flock camera hit.

Police in Aurora captured suspects in a stolen car that became airborne after striking a median during a pursuit. Aurora Police

That's when officers in an unmarked car followed the stolen car, but eventually activated lights and sirens when other methods of stopping the stolen car were unsuccessful. Police said instead of pulling over, a masked passenger in the back leaned out of the car and pointed a gun at officers. No shots were fired.

Stolen car suspects captured hiding in a backyard. Aurora Police

Investigators said during the pursuit, the stolen car struck a median and became airborne "Dukes-of-Hazard style" before crashing at Boiling Drive and North Hannibal Street. But officers said the suspects didn't stop there, they took off, running into the backyards of homes in the neighborhood.

Angelo Munguia Aurora Police

Officers said they caught up with all three suspects, Angelo Munguia, 18, Watti Heng, 18, and a 17-year-old juvenile, who were captured while hiding in backyards. Investigators said the vehicle was stolen from a neighboring city.

Munguia is facing charges of felony menacing, obstructing a peace officer, violation of a protection order, and motor vehicle trespass.

Watti Heng Aurora Police

Heng is facing charges of motor vehicle theft and obstructing a peace officer. He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.