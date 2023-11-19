Aurora police seeking suspect in early morning shooting that left man seriously injured
A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in Aurora and now police are looking for the suspect or suspects.
Aurora police initially tweeted about the shooting just before 3 a.m. Sunday and said it happened near South Chambers Road and Arizona Drive.
Police said they did not have any suspect information and were still in the early stages of their investigation.
