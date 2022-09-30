Aurora police search for possible more sexual assault victims of Leopoldo Zapata-Valdenegro

Police in Aurora are searching for possible more victims connected to a pattern of abuse by suspect Leopoldo Zapata-Valdenegro.

Zapata-Valdenegro, 64, was arrested on Sept. 21 on suspicion of multiple counts of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust. His arrest comes nearly a year after a young girl reported the sexual assault to a trusted adult.

Aurora Police

Detectives believe there may be more victims, some dating back as long as 10 years or more.

Anyone with information about the sexual assault, or wants to report an incident involving Zapata-Valdenegro, are urged to call the police agency where the incident is believed to have occurred.

Information and/or tips can also be provided anonymously to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers by calling 720-913-STOP (7867) or by reporting them online at https://www.metrodenvercrimestoppers.com/.