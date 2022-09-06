Aurora police search for good Samaritan who helped catch a violent robbery suspect

Last Sunday afternoon, Aurora police were on a chase.

"Reports of an armed robbery in progress at Smashburger," said Sgt. Brett Iske over the police radio.

Iske was calling for additional officers to respond as he ran after the suspect.

CBS

"I took off running, but he didn't know I was running after him," Sgt. Iske told CBS News Colorado's Kelly Werthmann.

It didn't take long for Iske and his fellow officers to catch up to the alleged robber, who'd reportedly just pointed a gun at employees of the Smashburger on East Colfax near I-225. He allegedly threatened to kill them if they didn't hand over cash in the register.

"We got him at gunpoint. He's compliant," Iske told dispatch.

But this isn't a story about good police work. There's still a man Iske wants to find.

"He was the key component in solving this crime. This was his victory," said Sgt. Iske.

Just minutes before the chase, Iske stopped for his lunch break at a restaurant near the Smashburger. Before he could order, someone quietly tried to get his attention.

"I walk closer to him and say, 'What's going on?' And he says, 'The Smashburger is getting robbed right now.,'" Iske said.

Iske said the man, who was with a teenager, calmly gave him a great description of the alleged robber, ultimately giving police information they needed to arrest 51-year-old Duan Johnson.

Aurora Police

"The entire incident is solely because of him," said Iske of the good Samaritan. "This violent criminal who put a lot of people in fear that day is in jail now."

Yet when Iske returned to thank the good Samaritan for his help, he was gone.

"I don't even know if he knows what the outcome of the situation was, so that's why I personally want to say thanks…and here's an application to join our department," he said with a smile.

The Aurora Police Department and Iske have received a lot of gratitude from the restaurant and the victims that day. But they want the good Samaritan to get the credit and appreciation he deserves. Not only did he get his family to safety amid the robbery, but he also helped everyone in the restaurant.

"These people have this comfort knowing that this person who threatened to kill them can't. He's gone, and it's because of this gentleman that took the time to let us know," said Iske.

Sgt. Iske said he understands if the good Samaritan wants to remain anonymous. He also shared this story with CBS News Colorado because he said it highlights the importance of partnership between police and the public, noting it takes a community to keep everyone safe.