Aurora police search for missing 10-year-old child

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Police in Aurora are searching for a missing 10-year-old child. Natalie Federico was last seen at 3 p.m. Thursday at Crawford Elementary School located at 1600 N. Florence Street. 

She could possibly be with her estranged mother, Jessica Ford, who drives a 2005 silver Nissan with Colorado license plate BWP-A46. 

Natalie is 4-foot-6 and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and black yoga pants. 

First published on September 1, 2022 / 9:36 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

