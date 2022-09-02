Aurora police search for missing 10-year-old child
Police in Aurora are searching for a missing 10-year-old child. Natalie Federico was last seen at 3 p.m. Thursday at Crawford Elementary School located at 1600 N. Florence Street.
She could possibly be with her estranged mother, Jessica Ford, who drives a 2005 silver Nissan with Colorado license plate BWP-A46.
Natalie is 4-foot-6 and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and black yoga pants.
