Aurora police now has a permanent presence at shopping center hit by crime

Aurora Police opened a new substation at the Gardens on Havana shopping center. The Havana Business District was one of the biggest retail theft targets in the country. As the plaza continues to struggle with theft, officers will be present steps away.

This new substation provides officers with a fully functional workspace within the heart of the shopping center. It allows them to be closer to the community while enhancing visibility and public safety in a large commercial area.

The property manager of the Gardens on Havana is providing retail space to the Aurora Police Department for free for five years. Their presence has already made a difference.

Business owners in the area say crime started to ramp up during COVID-19. Some are finally starting to see improvements with more police.

"People don't realize how hard it is without all the theft to get a business running," said Scott Davenport, owner of Heirlooms Antique Mall on Havana Street. "But this year is starting off incredible."

Davenport has seen his share of break-ins. He says he's benefitted from grants provided by the city to help bolster security. The funding helped store owners with the installation of surveillance cameras, alarm systems, bullet-resistant window film, and door hardware.

He's noticed a greater police presence in recent months, saying officers often visit his store to check in.

City attorney Pete Schulte says the substation will add to the city's goal of safer shopping.

New penalties mandating jail time for most shoplifting offenses have already led to improvements.

"We asked the (city) council, and we asked the business owners and said that if we're going to do this, we need you to report these cases of shoplifting," said Schulte. "We think there's been an impact. There's been a slight decrease in retail theft."

APD says having the substation there makes reporting crimes easier, for workers and customers.

Davenport says he's grateful the support came before it was too late.

"Theft is a part of business," Davenport said. "It still happens, but it's a lot better."

The substation isn't manned 24/7 but there are constantly officers going in and out at all hours of the day. If they're not in the office, APD has a call button outside that they're encouraging the public to use. It'll connect you with an officer if you need to report a crime.