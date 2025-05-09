Aurora police officer injured in crash during pursuit

An Aurora police officer was injured in a crash Friday during a pursuit.

Authorities said officers attempted a traffic stop on an F-150 Raptor stolen out of Denver this morning. However, they said the driver refused to stop, leading officers on a pursuit through different parts of the city.

Investigators said an officer driving with lights and sirens attempted to join the pursuit but was involved in a collision with another car at Buckley Road and Dartmouth Avenue around 5:57 a.m.

The woman driving the other car was reportedly uninjured, but the officer involved was taken to the hospital for treatment of what officials said were minor injuries.

Police are still searching for the driver of the stolen truck.