Aurora police officers monitoring school zones as students return to class

Students in Aurora Public Schools returned to classes Thursday morning. To help with safety, the Aurora Police Department will be outside of schools promoting safety and watching for drivers who are violating school zones.

Officers are providing tips on keeping everyone safe this school year. This includes:

For Students:

Stop, look, and listen before crossing streets.

Always use designated crosswalks.

Follow crossing signals: hand means stop; the white walking figure means go.

Stay alert and avoid distractions like phones or headphones while crossing.

🔹 For Parents:

Go over safe walking or biking routes with your child.

Make sure they know where and how to cross safely.

Remind them never to dart into the street between parked cars.

🔹 For Drivers:

Slow down in school zones and residential areas.

Watch for children near crosswalks, intersections, and buses.

Avoid distractions and stay alert—especially during pickup and drop-off times.

The biggest reminder: Pay attention. Lives depend on it.

"People might not be aware of school being back in, so this is a warning to decrease your speeds in school zones," said Agent Christopher McDowell with the Aurora Police Department.