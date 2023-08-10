Watch CBS News
Aurora police investigate shooting near S. Emporia Way

Aurora Police Department tweeted Thursday afternoon that it's investigating a shooting incident that involved one teenage male and at least one other person. 

The department says the teen was shot in the 3600 block of S. Emporia Way and transferred to an area hospital where the extent of their injuries is currently unknown. 

APD says there is limited information on the suspect and the investigation remains ongoing. 

The department encourages anyone with additional information on this incident to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.

