Aurora police investigate deadly hit & run crash that left 1 dead in Colorado

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Police in Aurora are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that left one person dead. Investigators said the crash happened early Monday morning near the intersection of Yosemite Street and East Colfax Avenue. 

Officers rushed to the scene about 1:20 a.m. and found an unidentified man with life-threatening injuries. He was rushed to the hospital where he died. 

Investigators believe he was a victim in a hit-and-run crash with a dark-colored pickup truck. Police do not have a description of the suspect driver. The search continues for the vehicle and driver. 

Anyone with any information about the driver or truck is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867). Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.  

The crash marks the 65th traffic-related death this year in Aurora.

First published on December 25, 2023 / 12:57 PM MST

