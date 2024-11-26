Aurora police step up I-70 & I-225 traffic enforcement, impound vehicles in Denver metro area

As drivers travel through Aurora, they will see more patrols than usual. The Aurora Police Department is increasing its traffic enforcement to slow down speeders and watch for aggressive drivers with a focus on all directions of I-70 and I-225.

The Aurora Police Department shows a fake temporary vehicle registration during a traffic stop. Aurora Police Department

Aurora Police Department Motor Supervisor Sergeant Scott Benedict told CBS News Colorado First Alert Traffic Tracker Reporter Brian Sherrod the department will impound vehicles if the driver does not meet the necessary requirements. If the driver does not have a driver's license, insurance, or registration, their vehicle will automatically get impounded following an ordinance recently approved by the Aurora City Council.

Shortly after Aurora Police Department's interview with Sherrod, one vehicle was pulled over. An Aurora police officer saw tags on this vehicle that has been expired since February 2024. The driver also had an arrest warrant for no insurance and no driver's license. The vehicle got towed.

Aurora Police Department Motor Supervisor Sergeant Scott Benedict talks to CBS News Colorado First Alert Traffic Tracker Reporter Brian Sherrod. CBS

Aurora police said commercial motor vehicles are not exempt from registration requirements. With this vehicle, not only did the tags expire in 2023, but the back inside tire was flat. Police also remind drivers that a fictitious temp tag is a mandatory court appearance before a judge.

Benedict told Sherrod a big issue they are seeing in Aurora is speeders. Every time someone speeds on the highway, the driver puts everyone on the road at risk.

"If you are going over 65 mph, we have to go from zero to stop to catch you," Benedict said. "We have to go above and beyond the speed limit to effect that stop. This puts our officers at risk and also puts the people minding their own business at risk.

The vehicle with expired tags was impounded during an enforcement period by the Aurora Police Department. Aurora Police Department

Benedict told Sherrod this is not a short-term operation.

Officers are also reminding drivers about the Move Over Law. If an officer, firefighter, emergency medical services, disabled vehicle or tow truck is pulled over, the law dictates drivers move over or slow down at least 20 mph under the posted speed limit.