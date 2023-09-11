Watch CBS News
Aurora police, firefighters honor 9/11 first responders, victims with stair climb

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

It has been 22 years since the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, a day Americans will never forget. Thousands lost their lives that day and more since, including first responders and firefighters. 

Aurora police officers and firefighters honored 9/11 first responders and victims with a stair climb.  CBS

In Aurora, police officers and firefighters spent Monday morning honoring those who lost their lives more than two decades ago. The event started at 6 a.m. with firefighters and then an hour later, police officers joined the stair climb at the Aurora Police Department training center. 

The recruits walked 110 stories, the four flights of stairs more than 20 times to symbolize the highest floor of the World Trade Center towers. At the end, the Honor Guard presented the colors.

  Aurora police officers and firefighters honored 9/11 first responders and victims with a stair climb.  CBS

Some walked with all their equipment to honor those who rushed into the buildings to save those inside. 

"This is a great way to show respect to the men and women, the police and firefighters who gave their lives in 9/11 22 years ago," said Aurora Police Lt. Chris Poppe. "Every step you're thinking about what those men and women knowingly put themselves into climbing those towers and this is just a small tribute to the price they paid."

Today was also a day of celebration in the Aurora Police Department as they welcomed 35 new recruits to the force. 

