Aurora police take 1 into custody after reports of gunshots near I-225 and Parker Road

Jennifer McRae
Police in Aurora took one person into custody after reports of shots being fired near I-225 and Parker Road early Monday morning. According to investigators, there was a large police presence in the 13900 block of East Marina Drive for a shots-fired call. 

headline-one-marina-drive-shots-fired-transfer-frame-350.jpg
There was a large police presence in the 13900 block of East Marina Drive for a shots-fired call. CBS

When officers arrived shortly after 7 a.m., they determined the incident was isolated to one specific building and all impacted residents had been contacted. 

No injuries were reported. 

morning-copter-frame-208156.jpg
The CBS Colorado helicopter flew over the scene in the 13900 block of East Marina Drive in Aurora.  CBS

What happened leading up to the report is being investigated. 

