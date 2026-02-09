Aurora police take 1 into custody after reports of gunshots near I-225 and Parker Road

Police in Aurora took one person into custody after reports of shots being fired near I-225 and Parker Road early Monday morning. According to investigators, there was a large police presence in the 13900 block of East Marina Drive for a shots-fired call.

When officers arrived shortly after 7 a.m., they determined the incident was isolated to one specific building and all impacted residents had been contacted.

No injuries were reported.

The CBS Colorado helicopter flew over the scene in the 13900 block of East Marina Drive in Aurora. CBS

What happened leading up to the report is being investigated.