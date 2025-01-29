Aurora police crime analyst supervisor charged with official misconduct; "I shouldn't have done it"

The Aurora Police Department's top crime analyst, Frank Fredericks, 60, was charged this week with nine counts of official misconduct.

In a phone call Wednesday evening, Fredericks admitted he used department computers for non-law enforcement purposes.

"I ran a query on my husband to obtain a VIN on a vehicle that is in his name. Is it wrong, yes," said Fredericks. "I shouldn't have done it."

Court records show the nine charges were filed Monday and stem from incidents between March 22, 2023, and April 29, 2024. Fredericks resigned from the Aurora Police Department June 17, 2024, after about 18 months on the job. He said he resigned due to a difference of opinion with APD command staff over an internal reorganization.

Fredericks said he oversaw a team of seven crime analysts within the Aurora Police Department.

According to an online resume, prior to managing the crime analysis team for Aurora Police Fredericks worked for 26 years in intelligence for a law enforcement task force aimed at reducing the flow of illegal drugs in the Rocky Mountain region.

Joe Moylan, an Aurora Police public information officer, said APD asked the Colorado Bureau of Investigation to investigate the case.

All nine of the charges are misdemeanors.