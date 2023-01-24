Aurora Police Chief: sideswiped by alleged DUI driver, followed car until officer arrived

Aurora's Police Chief said he was the victim of someone driving under the influence. Cheif Art Acevedo tweeted that he was sideswiped by another driver who took off after the accident. He said he was able to follow the hit-and-run driver until other officers arrived. He tweeted out he was glad to wake up today without body aches.

Glad to wake up this morning without body aches after being sideswiped by a DUI who came onto wrong side of roadway and sideswiped me going in opposite direction and fled. Thankful I was able to follow the hit and run driver until @AuroraPD and @DenverPolice arrived and handled. pic.twitter.com/iP5RxiSQd4 — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) January 23, 2023