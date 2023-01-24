Watch CBS News
Aurora Police Chief: sideswiped by alleged DUI driver, followed car until officer arrived

By Joel Hillan

/ CBS Colorado

Aurora police chief struck by hit-and-run driver
Aurora police chief struck by hit-and-run driver

Aurora's Police Chief said he was the victim of someone driving under the influence.  Cheif Art Acevedo tweeted that he was sideswiped by another driver who took off after the accident. He said he was able to follow the hit-and-run driver until other officers arrived. He tweeted out he was glad to wake up today without body aches. 

First published on January 23, 2023 / 6:02 PM

