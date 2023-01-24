Aurora Police Chief: sideswiped by alleged DUI driver, followed car until officer arrived
Aurora's Police Chief said he was the victim of someone driving under the influence. Cheif Art Acevedo tweeted that he was sideswiped by another driver who took off after the accident. He said he was able to follow the hit-and-run driver until other officers arrived. He tweeted out he was glad to wake up today without body aches.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.