Aurora Police Chief, city official in videotaped clash: "A little animated"

A squabble last Friday between outgoing Aurora Interim Police Chief Art Acevedo and a top-ranking official with the city attorney's office was apparently videotaped, shared, and has sparked speculation and conversation at Aurora City Hall.

Pete Schulte, the chief of Public Safety for the Aurora City Attorney's Office, confirmed to CBS News Colorado that he, Acevedo and Deputy Police Chief Heather Morris were in the Aurora Municipal Court Building Friday morning, heading from one meeting to another when Acevedo and Schulte tangled.

"We both have big personalities," said Schulte. "And the chief got a little animated which is not unusual for some of our discussions."

Schulte would not say what the two were discussing but Schulte said, "he kind of raised his arm, pointed at me... I don't know if his finger touched my chest but it was not an assault, he didn't shove me. I didn't think anything of it. Not sure if he made contact."

Schulte went on to say he, "saw his(Acevedo's) finger coming toward me."

Schulte said several Aurora City Council members have contacted him to discuss the skirmish and have asked him if he was assaulted. Schulte said that was not the case.

"Chief did notice somebody recording the conversation," said Schulte, who recalled a young Hispanic male recording the pair on his cellphone. "I keep being told there is video going around."

Schulte said he had not seen it.

Acevedo told CBS News Colorado he had not seen the video and that he didn't care to see it. He termed the dust-up "idiocy."

Acevedo announced this week he would be leaving the department as of Monday to spend more time with his family in Texas. He led the Aurora Police Department for just over a year.