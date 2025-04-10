Aurora police arrest man suspected of drive-by shooting while on parole for weapons conviction

Aurora police arrested a man Tuesday night suspected of a drive-by shooting at a gas station. Authorities said the suspect was on parole for a prior weapons conviction and is a suspect in an active attempted murder case involving a carjacking in 2024.

Police said the victim and five others were filming a music video at the gas station in the 3200 block of Peoria Street around 10 p.m. Friday. A white SUV was traveling south down Peoria Street when someone inside reportedly fired multiple rounds at the group, striking one of them. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and witnesses told investigators the shots sounded like automatic gunfire.

Aurora Police Department

Investigators determined the suspect vehicle was a 2003 white Chevrolet Suburban, which Aurora police officers located Tuesday near E. Quincy Avenue and S. Parker Road. The officers attempted to pull over the vehicle, but the driver, identified as Mark Jackson, reportedly sped away.

Officers didn't pursue the Suburban but monitored its movements until Jackson and a female passenger abandoned the vehicle near E. Mississippi Avenue and S. Sable Boulevard. Police said they chased the suspects on foot and deployed a Taser to capture Jackson. They said the female passenger was taken into custody without incident.

While investigating the scene, officers reportedly recovered a 9mm Glock 19 handgun outfitted with a switch, which converts a semi-automatic handgun into a fully automatic weapon. They believe the gun was the firearm used in the shooting Friday. Police said they also recovered a .40-caliber Taurus Millenium G2 handgun from the female passenger.

Aurora Police Department

Jackson was booked into the Aurora Municipal Detention Center, where he is facing charges of possession of a weapon by a previous offender, possession of a prohibited large capacity magazine, possession of a dangerous or illegal weapon, vehicular eluding and reckless driving. Authorities said additional charges are pending further investigation.

The passenger, a 16-year-old girl from Aurora, was arrested and booked on an active warrant for failing to appear in court for a prior criminal offense. She is now facing charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a juvenile, obstruction of a peace officer and violation of a protection order.

Aurora Police Department

Police said Jackson is a repeat violent offender involved in numerous crimes in Aurora. At the time of Friday's shooting, he was serving a two-year parole sentence from the Colorado Division of Youth Services for a 2023 conviction for possession of a weapon by a previous juvenile offender. He has reportedly been arrested twice in the last six months for possession of a converted automatic handgun and was on parole during both arrests.

Jackson was charged with attempted first-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder in connection with a carjacking in 2024. He was released from custody after posting $80,000 bond.

"Mark Jackson is a prime example of Colorado's flawed criminal justice system, particularly with respect to the state's juvenile offenders," said Aurora police Chief Todd Chamberlain. "There is no accountability for criminal actions. There is no justice for victims. There is no meaningful rehabilitation.

"There is evidence in this case that Jackson did not know the victims of Friday's shooting and that he randomly targeted them. The public should be outraged that this violent, repeat offender has continued to navigate our criminal justice system without consequence and was allowed to continue to prowl our streets victimizing our community."

Authorities said Jackson is currently being held on a $250,000 bond, and formal charges in Friday's shooting will be filed by the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office.