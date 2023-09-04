Aurora police arrest suspect in deadly shooting in Del Mark Park neighborhood

Aurora police arrest suspect in deadly shooting in Del Mar Park neighborhood

Police in Aurora have arrested a 16-year-old in a deadly shooting in the Del Mark Park neighborhood that happened last month. Officers rushed to the intersection of 9th and Paris on Aug. 23.

When they arrived, they found a 49-year-old man who had been shot. He did not survive.

Witnesses said the man and his son had confronted two people who were trying to steal their scooters when the shooting happened.

The teen was arrested on Sept. 2 for first-degree murder and aggravated robbery. The suspect has not been identified because he is a minor.

Detectives said that the case remains under investigation and they do expect more arrests.