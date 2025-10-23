Aurora police arrest man wanted for kidnapping, carjacking in Brighton

Aurora police captured a man Thursday who was wanted in connection with a violent carjacking earlier this week in Brighton.

According to the Brighton Police Department, 44-year-old Juan Cabrera confronted a woman with a knife late Tuesday morning. They said he assaulted her before taking her vehicle, then crashed a short distance away at E. Bromley Lane and 2nd Avenue. Officials said Cabrera fled the scene on foot and officers were unable to find him.

A warrant was issued for his arrest on Wednesday. Investigators with the Brighton and Aurora Police Departments found Cabrera in Aurora and he was taken into custody near E. Mississippi Avenue and S. Abeliene Street Thursday afternoon. Aurora police then turned Cabrera over to the BPD.

Cabrera was booked into the Adams County Jail and is facing numerous charges in connection with the incident, including:

Two counts of second-degree kidnapping of an adult

Second-degree kidnapping of a minor

Aggravated robbery

Felany menacing

Third-degree motor vehicle theft

Child abuse

Crime of violence

Third-degree assault

Domestic violence

Authorities said the case will be filed with the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office, which will determine official charges.