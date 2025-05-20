Watch CBS News
Aurora police arrest 2 suspects in deadly King Soopers parking lot shooting

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Jennifer McRae

Aurora police arrest 2 suspects in King Soopers parking lot deadly shooting
Police in Aurora have arrested two suspects in connection with last week's deadly shooting in the King Soopers parking lot near Mississippi and Havana. One person was killed and two others were injured in the triple shooting on May 14.

Police arrested Hee Dah Weh, 24, of Aurora, and Latrayvon Dashen Bullard, 23, also of Aurora, during a traffic stop on Monday evening near E. Dartmouth Avenue and Parker Road. 

Investigators had obtained arrest warrants for Weh and Bullard for first-degree murder after the shooting at 1155 South Havana Street. 

Police said they responded to the shooting about 8:30 p.m. May 14 in the parking lot of the store. Officers said when they arrived, they found two men who had been shot. One man was found in the parking lot and was pronounced deceased at the scene and the second man, 36, was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

A short time later, officers located a 46-year-old woman who had arrived at the hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound. All the victims are adults. 

According to investigators, it is believed the suspects are known to at least one of the victims and that an altercation in the parking lot led to the shooting. 

