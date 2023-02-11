Aurora Poet Laureate writes to give voice to city

AURORA -- A poet laureate promotes the power of writing while helping communities share their own stories. Ahja Fox was named Aurora's Honorary Poet Laureate and she's using her gift to inspire the city that raised her.

Fox is an alumna of CU Denver. Her work has been published in several online and print journals. The young writer was selected out of six candidates by a panel that included the two former city poets, Jovan Mays and Assetou Xango.

When Fox puts pen to paper, it isn't just poetry – it's love.

CBS

After years of writing, she set out for the chance to share her gift with the city.

"It's something about having that power of language and knowing you can use it in any capacity or medium that you choose," said Fox. "Being able to thoroughly communicate and know that you can define yourself is what helps you make it through life. You don't have to leave it up to everybody else to define you."

Aurora's Honorary Poet Laureate program recognizes the importance of literature as a vital part of its shared and diverse culture.

The city of Aurora writes: "Poetry expresses personal and public stories in an art form accessible to all and provides an outlet for feelings, experiences and questions about the world."

CBS

Fox incorporates much of her own experiences in her poems.

"With a lot of my work, I talk a lot about trauma. I talk a lot about hard things, especially as a woman of color," said Fox. "At first, I didn't really know if I should talk about those things. What if people read it and feel that's all I talk about? Well, so what if it is? I think it's about not being scared to go ahead and delve into it."

Growing up in Aurora's melting pot shaped her into the poet she is today.

In this role, Fox says she's gained access to communities she never had before.

"I'm getting more exposure to our immigrant community, and to our kids. I'm hearing the things that they're thinking and the questions they have. I'm trying to help show them that we all have a voice, We all have language. We can all use it. And then, here's how," said Fox.

Today she leans on family for support as she balances the title of Aurora's poet laureate and new mother to daughter, Izzy.

Ahja Fox

With every line she aims to empower, especially the little listener often sitting on her lap.

And every day, she's humbled at the responsibility.

"I have a lot of new work that's just about being a mom and seeing the world through her eyes," said Fox. "I hope that I'm inspiring others that want to do something similar."

Fox says her knowledge of the city allows her to reach more people through her work.

She'll serve as Aurora Poet Laureate through August 2026.