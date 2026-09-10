Aurora plans for furlough days, budget cuts to make up for shortfall

The City of Aurora has a plan to make up for next year's $20 million budget shortfall. The city manager introduced his proposed budget for 2027 on Wednesday.

The budget includes $10.2 million in budget cuts. The money will come from five furlough days for city workers and the elimination of nine vacant full-time positions.

The city manager said no layoffs have been planned as part of the budget cuts.

The City of Aurora has $7.3 million in reserve funds.

The city's budget manager expects tax revenue to increase by $1.2 million next year, but admits the economy hasn't recovered as quickly as everyone had hoped.

"We still do have a shortfall, but in 2028 of about $13 million, you'll notice that as you go over time, that shortfall gets less. So we've gotta make it through these times, and we've got some ideas," said Greg Hays, Aurora Budget Manager.

No final decisions were made during Wednesday's session. The budget will be finalized by December.