Aurora program breaks down barriers to one of the most expensive youth sports

For many kids, summer means camps, vacations, and sports. But for others, it can mean long days with nowhere to go.

Aurora's We Are Aurora Youth initiative provides free and low-cost activities for teens during school breaks and throughout the summer. The city created the program to give young people safe places to spend their free time, connect with mentors, develop new skills, and try activities they might not otherwise have access to.

Hockey Without Boundaries has teamed up with Aurora Parks, Recreation, and Open Space through the We Are Aurora Youth program to introduce kids and teens to ball hockey at no cost. CBS

Hockey Without Boundaries has teamed up with Aurora Parks, Recreation, and Open Space through the We Are Aurora Youth program to introduce kids and teens to ball hockey at no cost.

For many Colorado families, hockey can feel out of reach.

Between league fees, equipment, ice time, and travel, the cost of playing the sport can add up to thousands of dollars each year. They're working to remove those barriers by bringing hockey off the ice and into local recreation spaces.

Founder Eddie Delgado said the program was created to make the game more accessible.

"Just the equipment alone is beyond the reach of many families in our community," he explained.

Instead of requiring expensive gear and access to an ice rink, the program provides kids with free sticks, balls and instruction while teaching the fundamentals of hockey on gym floors, basketball courts and outdoor rinks.

Eddie Delgado CBS

"It starts in places like this, on a gym floor or on a basketball court," Delgado said. "Right now we're playing at Central Rec Center."

The goal is to make hockey something kids can continue playing long after practice ends.

"When we send these kids home with a $25 stick and ball, they're playing on their driveway, they're inviting their friends on the block to play on their street, and that's all it takes."

For teen Yusuf Farooq, the experience has meant trying something completely new.

"In the first week I was playing defense, I whacked the ball so hard I face planted," Farooq said with a laugh.

Despite the rough start, he kept coming back.

"If I didn't try it out, I wouldn't know if it was fun or not. That's the worst thing. to avoid something, because you could've done it and saw how fun it was."

Delgado said community support is critical to keeping the program free. He is asking local businesses to help sponsor sticks, equipment, and other supplies so more children can participate.

He hopes stories like Yusuf's become more common as the program grows.

Hockey Without Boundaries CBS

"That's one of our missions. We want to change the face of what hockey looks like," Delgado said.

The next Hockey Without Boundaries session begins in early July, and registration is still open.

Families can register through Aurora Parks and Recreation or learn more through Hockey Without Boundaries.