City of Aurora unveils plan it hopes will curb violence this New Year's Eve

The City of Aurora is unveiling a plan it hopes will curb violence and address public safety this New Year's Eve.

"The holidays are a time for friends and family, and it is not a time to end up in the hospital, in the morgue, or in jail," said interim Aurora Police Chief Art Acevedo.

The new interim chief didn't mince words in a press conference in Friday outlining the details.

"This year, I'm proud to announce Aurora Police Department will be deploying unmarked units -- crime fighters -- that will be out seeking, finding and hopefully arresting individuals putting our community at risk."

The city says it plans to crack down on several things, including celebratory gunfire. "You wouldn't think that that would be a danger, but as you look at CDC guidelines, it says that a bullet shot in the air can come down at 20 feet per second which could penetrate a skull," said Mayor Mike Coffman.

"What goes up must come down, and anyone mischarging a weapon this New Year's Eve, if someone gets injured or killed you, will go to state prison," said Acevedo.

Acevedo added the city will also zero in on traffic safety, with DUI units out in full force over the weekend.

"If you're going to host a party, be a responsible host and plan on having your friends, relatives, invitees spend the night if they had too much to drink."

"Take advantage of those alternative transportations like Lyft and Uber. Be safe and get home safe and have a wonderful new year," Aurora Fire Rescue Chief Allen Robnett said.

Robnett also stressed, as a reminder, fireworks are against the law within city limits.

"Fireworks are always a dangerous endeavor. It's not only the snow on the ground, but it's also rooftops catch fire, shrubbery catches fire. This snow event is not enough water to dampen a very dry season."