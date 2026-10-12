Aurora neighbors call for removal of police chief, end to data centers in city

During Monday's Aurora City Council meeting, neighbors called for a data center moratorium and for Aurora's police chief to be removed.

CBS

City council unanimously passed an ordinance that will keep data centers from being built in some areas. It's a step toward limiting where data centers can be, not banning them entirely.

The city of Aurora has nine existing data centers, with five in various stages of the development process.

Many public commenters Monday spoke out against data centers.

"We need a moratorium on all data centers!" one Aurora neighbor said, and was met with loud cheers from the audience.

"I do not want this data center to be built near my home building this data center will affect all the creatures. Please don't build this data center, thank you," a young boy said on the record.

City council voted unanimously to approve the first reading of an ordinance that would prohibit new data centers from being built in areas zoned "mixed-use office/institutional," where they could be located near schools, homes and assisted living facilities.

It would not ban data centers citywide.

While several commenters spoke directly in support of the ordinance, many Green Valley Ranch neighbors shared concerns about the proposed Trident data center that could move in near their homes.

That area falls under different zoning, and it would not be impacted by the ordinance.

"Reverse the A-D zoning; stop the Trident's data center," one woman said. Many in the audience cheered.

There are currently no submitted development applications for data centers in "mixed-use office/institutional" zoned areas.

City council will have its final vote on the ordinance on Oct. 26. If passed, the ordinance would likely take effect 30 days later.

Throughout the meeting, dozens of community members stood with signs depicting the faces of Black men killed by police, demanding the removal of Todd Chamberlain as Aurora's police chief.

Activists and community members staged a sit-in at the meeting. They said they won't leave city hall until officials agree to meet with them directly about their demand for new leadership in Aurora's police department, and make a termination plan for the police chief.

They say it comes after their concerns over deadly police shootings and transparency have gone ignored.

"We are tired of people being murdered by the Aurora Police Department," one activist said.

"We will not leave this building until we have a termination date and strategy for Chief Todd Chamberlain," said MiDian Shofner, CEO of Epitome of Black Excellence and Partnership.

Shofner said some council members indicated a meeting could take place after Monday's council meeting, but the demonstrators say they won't leave the building until there is a termination plan for Chamberlain.

As of 10 p.m. Monday, the activists were still in the building.

Aurora's leaders shared the following comments on the sit-in:

Statement from Mayor Pro Tem Alison Coombs and Public Safety Committee Chair Rob Andrews, "We have reached out to all concerned parties and are actively working to schedule a meeting at the earliest opportunity."

"We recognize and respect the importance of ensuring that every voice is heard, and we welcome the opportunity for open, honest, and constructive dialogue."

"We remain committed to transparency, meaningful community engagement, and fostering an environment where residents feel comfortable expressing their perspectives, feedback, and concerns. We believe that listening to one another is essential to building trust and finding solutions that move our community forward."

Statement from City Manager Jason Batchelor, "I welcome discussions with all community members on city issues and look forward to having a meaningful dialogue."

"Crime in Aurora is down across every major category – murder, sexual assault, aggravated assault, robbery, burglary, larceny and motor vehicle theft. Total crime in Aurora is down 10% from this time last year and 38% from September 2024, when Todd Chamberlain was sworn in as chief."

"In a recent community survey, nearly 74% of Aurora residents rated the job that APD is doing as fair, good or excellent. A similar survey at the start of the consent decree in 2022 had 57% expressing the same opinion."

"The city of Aurora continues to make significant progress and improvements, including being in "substantial compliance" or "right track, 75-99% complete" on all mandates outlined in the state-mandated consent decree."

"The city also continues to move forward with the Office of Public Safety Accountability, a city function that the city began contemplating before the consent decree process began in 2021. Applications for the Public Safety Accountability Manager closed in September and candidate review is underway. Community engagement, including a meet-and-greet with candidates, is planned as the process continues."

"I stand behind the ongoing work and continuous improvement at APD."