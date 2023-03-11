Aurora narrows down ideas for repurposing Sable and Paris Elementary Schools

Aurora Public Schools will soon hear presentations from finalists looking to repurpose two of the district's closing elementary schools.

After announcing Sable and Paris Elementary Schools would close, APS asked the community for ideas on repurposing the buildings.

"There was a lot of interest for child development centers, safe spaces for students and community centers. There was some excitement about potentially having some affordable housing options," said Patti Moon, chief communications officer for APS.

CBS News Colorado reporter, Tori Mason, spoke to students about what they would like to see happen to their school.

APS received nine repurpose proposals and narrowed them down to seven finalists.

Finalists that have proposed alternative uses for Paris Elementary School include Cohen-Esrey Development Group, M. Fisher Collaborative Works/Vanguard Classical School West, Village Exchange Center, and Young Aspiring Americans for Political and Social Activism.

Finalists that have proposed alternative uses for Sable Elementary School are Aurora Expeditionary Learning, Aurora Public Schools Early Childhood Education, and Colorado UpLift.

APS is now entering Stage 2 of its repurposing plan, which involves presentations to the community.

Village Exchange Center is one of seven finalists.

Amanda Blaurock, Co-Founder and Executive Director of the Village Exchange Center, says the additional space at Paris Elementary will help grow VEC to better serve the area's cultural needs.

"If we have another location, we can add more space for our congregations to do multifaith worship and we can add programs we can't do in our current location. There's also the ability for resident partners to have their own space so that they can gather," Blaurock said.

VEC works with the Colorado Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Aurora NAACP.

In a statement to CBS Colorado, CO Hispanic Chamber of Commerce CEO Mike Ferrufino writes in part:

"The proposed plan includes entrepreneurship boot camps for adults, a young entrepreneurs academy for middle and high school students, startup incubation, radio station studios, video studios, and more. These programs and resources will provide Aurora's community members with the tools and support they need to succeed, no matter their background or circumstances."

Blaurock says she's glad all contenders are being recognized for their work.

"It's not 'Village Exchange Center' made it to the finals. It's the larger community that now may have an opportunity to do wonderful programming and have their own space of belonging and have an extension," Blaurock said. "It's important. This is important to APS and this is important to Aurora."

After hearing from the proposal finalists, APS will be asking for community input.

Upcoming community presentations:

Blueprint APS Community Presentations for Repurposing (Paris Elementary Proposals)

Wednesday, March 22

Paris Elementary, 5:30-8 pm

1635 Paris St, Aurora, CO 80010

Blueprint APS Community Presentations for Repurposing (Sable Elementary Proposals)

Thursday, March 23

Sable Elementary, 5:30-7:30 pm

2601 Sable Blvd, Aurora, CO 80011

Blueprint APS Community Presentations for Repurposing (ALL Proposals)

Saturday, March 25

North Middle School, 10 am -3 pm

12095 E Montview Blvd, Aurora, CO 80010

For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/3yO3X1P