Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman says city is strong, but has challenges

The leader of Colorado's most diverse city says Aurora is strong but also has some challenges. Mayor Mike Coffman presented his State of the City address Thursday at the Rotary Club of Aurora.

Coffman focused his remarks on public safety, affordable housing, homelessness and water conservation.

"I fundamentally believe that Aurora has a very bright future. We have challenges like every other city. But Aurora is unique. We find solutions," said Coffman. "I'm happy to report to you today that the state of the city of Aurora continues to be strong."

While Coffman says the city is strong, many residents can point out its where it's weak.

Even new homeowners like Terri House. Terri recently purchased a house, but her move isn't unique. Denver's cost of living drove her to Aurora.

"As the economic situation changed, I was forced further and further east. I would love to stay in Denver, but who can afford it?" said Terri. "You're getting more bang for your buck here and it's growing bigger and bigger."

Coffman says providing attainable workforce housing is essential to the city's economic growth.

"We know they need the full range of housing choices for their employees - from executive to affordable - in order to locate or grow their businesses in our city," said Coffman.

At last count, there are about 600 homeless residents in Aurora.

The city recently passed a camping ban that Coffman says does not criminalize the homeless.

"Homeless encampments are symptoms of a crisis in drug addiction and mental illness. These encampments are a threat to public health and public safety, and they represent a deterrent to economic growth," said Coffman.

The city is developing a campus that would consolidate homeless services into one location. The facility would provide support services, from addiction recovery to mental health and job training programs.

Some homeless advocates are still skeptical about what the ban would bring.

"We have a lot of people living in encampments because they can't live anyplace else due to barriers. We have families that are struggling out here trying to stay together in tents," said Terri, who also works for Launch Network, a nonprofit agency fueling equity and public education.

The mayor says the camping ban is another step toward increased public safety. Crime is rampant in the city. Fully staffing the Aurora Police Department is a priority for Coffman.

This week, Coffman called for change again after a liquor store was broken into twice in the same night.

"In Aurora, we are taking a tough-on-crime approach to tell criminals that there is no place for them here," said Coffman. "I recognize that business owners can be hit hard by crime. The city is strengthening its approach to tackling crime."

Shoplifters and car thieves will now face new mandatory jail times.

Residents like Terri don't condone crime but hope the city uses social awareness in its efforts to improve Aurora.

"When we think about what's happening in the economic landscape, we have people out here that are trying to survive. We have people that are being forced into Aurora who are homeless and have untreated mental health issues. They just can't make it," said Terri. "The solution is to really look at what's going on and get to the root of what's happening."

The major says his focus for the next year will be economic development and creating jobs. Coffman, who is a veteran, also spoke about Buckley Space Force Base, saying he will do everything he can to ensure its future.