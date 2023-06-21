Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman announces bid for re-election
Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman says he's running for re-election. He wants to serve a second 4 year term as the leader of Colorado's most diverse city.
He said in a social media post on Tuesday that he wants to continue to work on cutting crime, reducing homelessness and making Aurora more affordable to live in.
Last fall Coffman delivered a State of the City address and said Aurora is strong but also has some challenges.
"I fundamentally believe that Aurora has a very bright future. We have challenges like every other city. But Aurora is unique. We find solutions," said Coffman.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.