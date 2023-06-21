Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman announces bid for re-election

Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman says he's running for re-election. He wants to serve a second 4 year term as the leader of Colorado's most diverse city.

CBS

He said in a social media post on Tuesday that he wants to continue to work on cutting crime, reducing homelessness and making Aurora more affordable to live in.

Last fall Coffman delivered a State of the City address and said Aurora is strong but also has some challenges.

"I fundamentally believe that Aurora has a very bright future. We have challenges like every other city. But Aurora is unique. We find solutions," said Coffman.

