Aurora man shot in the leg while walking along Colfax Avenue early Wednesday morning

An Aurora man was shot when he was walking on East Colfax Avenue and North Moline Street in the early morning hours of Wednesday, according to Aurora police.

Few details were immediately available, but police said the shooting occurred just after 1:30 a.m. and officers are now checking security and surveillance camera footage from the area.

Police say the man told investigators that he didn't know where the shot came from and police don't have any information about the suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information about the shooting is being asked to contact the Aurora Police Department.