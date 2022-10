Aurora has a new tool to help families find affordable housing

Aurora has a new tool to help families find affordable housing

Aurora has a new tool to help families find affordable housing

In Aurora, a new tool aims to help families find housing.

The city just launched the "Aurora housing locator;" a website where renters can easily search for available properties.

Aurora used money from the federal American Rescue Plan to create the site.

You can find it at www.myhousingsearch.com/aurora.