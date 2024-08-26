Watch CBS News
Man hurt, a dozen Coloradans misplaced after Aurora house fire

By Jesse Sarles

A man was badly hurt in a fire at a house in Aurora's Highline Villages neighborhood.

 

It happened on Sunday night near the intersection of Moline Street and East Highline Drive.

Firefighters say when crews got to the scene there was smoke coming out of the two-story home.

A man was rescued by others in the home before firefighters got there.

Twelve people and six pets were displaced, and a dog who was injured was also revived at the scene.

Aurora Fire Rescue requested help from the American Red Cross to help the people who are displaced.

