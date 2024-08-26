Man hurt, a dozen Coloradans misplaced after Aurora house fire

A man was badly hurt in a fire at a house in Aurora's Highline Villages neighborhood.

One person was seriously injured in a house fire near the intersection of Moline Street and E. Highline Drive in Aurora this evening. The fire was reported at approximately 9:40 pm.



Aurora Fire Rescue’s Engine 4 crew arrived on the scene of the fire within two minutes. Upon… pic.twitter.com/lc8mBUYZuG — Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) August 26, 2024

It happened on Sunday night near the intersection of Moline Street and East Highline Drive.

Firefighters say when crews got to the scene there was smoke coming out of the two-story home.

A man was rescued by others in the home before firefighters got there.

Twelve people and six pets were displaced, and a dog who was injured was also revived at the scene.

Aurora Fire Rescue requested help from the American Red Cross to help the people who are displaced.