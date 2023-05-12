Aurora Firefighter rescues man from rising creek waters

One man was rescued after he became trapped in his truck due to rising creek waters early Friday morning. Aurora dispatch received a 911 call about 1:15 a.m. Friday from a man who was stranded in his truck near 6th Ave. and Jackson Gap Street.

Aurora Fire Rescue's Swift Water Rescue Team responded to the area along with ladder trucks, fire engines and a battalion chief.

Aurora Fire Rescue

Firefighters said the truck was difficult to find and had reportedly been at the location along Second Creek for days leading up to the flooding. Once they located the truck, firefighters had to walk in rising waters about a half mile to the scene where they found the truck, which was flooded up above the threshold of the doors.

It took a coordinated effort to reach the man because of moving waters along the flooded Second Creek area. Firefighters used their bodies to block the energy of flowing water and walked the man to safety.

Aurora fire urges drivers to keep their distance from flowing creeks, streams and rivers because flood waters are unpredictable and dangerous.