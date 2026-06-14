Aurora firefighters rescue kittens trapped inside burning home

Aurora firefighters say one person was injured in a house fire that trapped six kittens inside.

Around 8:40 p.m. Saturday, firefighters were called to a home in the 1600 block of N. Dayton Street after police at the scene saw smoke rising from the structure.

Aurora Fire Department

They received reports that someone might be trapped in the basement and conducted two searches of the home, but found no one inside. The firefighters did, however, find 6 kittens trapped inside the home and safely rescued them.

Aurora Fire Rescue says one person was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The resident and the kittens have now been displaced due to the fire.

Aurora Fire Department

AFR says they're looking to find new homes for the kittens, named Mason, Dixie, Alfie, Alex, Felicia and Suki. Anyone interested in adopting one or more of them can contact Demi's Animal Rescue, a nonprofit, no-kill shelter serving the Denver metro area.