Aurora firefighters encourage residents to properly dispose of legal fireworks with "Bucket Brigade"

Aurora Fire Rescue teamed up with the Colorado Division of Fire Control to spread the message about how to properly dispose of legal fireworks. Aurora City Councilwoman Francoise Bergan is part of the so-called "Bucket Brigade" to educate people.

CBS

"If you have a working garden hose available or a bucket of water. Secondly, after you use your legal fireworks, submerge them in the water for at least 20 minutes and then properly dispose of them in a plastic bag and then in a covered trash can," said Bergan.

CBS

Both Bergan and firefighters used the opportunity to educate residents about being considerate of neighbors and pets when setting off fireworks. They also reminded residents that any fireworks that leave the ground or explode are not legal in the City of Aurora.