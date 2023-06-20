Watch CBS News
Local News

Aurora firefighters encourage residents to properly dispose of legal fireworks with "Bucket Brigade"

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Aurora Fire Rescue teamed up with the Colorado Division of Fire Control to spread the message about how to properly dispose of legal fireworks. Aurora City Councilwoman Francoise Bergan is part of the so-called "Bucket Brigade" to educate people. 

bucket-brigade-campaign-12vo-transfer-frame-11.jpg
CBS

"If you have a working garden hose available or a bucket of water. Secondly, after you use your legal fireworks, submerge them in the water for at least 20 minutes and then properly dispose of them in a plastic bag and then in a covered trash can," said Bergan. 

bucket-brigade-campaign-12vo-transfer-frame-119.jpg
CBS

Both Bergan and firefighters used the opportunity to educate residents about being considerate of neighbors and pets when setting off fireworks. They also reminded residents that any fireworks that leave the ground or explode are not legal in the City of Aurora. 

bucket-brigade-campaign-12vo-transfer-frame-273.jpg
CBS
CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on June 20, 2023 / 3:55 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.