Aurora Fire Rescue begins "Leave-Behind Narcan" program to reduce deadly overdoses

Aurora Fire Rescue first responders are participating in the Leave-Behind Narcan program to help reduce deadly drug overdoses. That gives them the option to leave naloxone nasal spray with people who have experienced or witnessed an opioid-released overdose.

CBS

AFR said the program is designed to reduce deadly opioid-related overdoses in a non-judgmental manner. Narcan is a brand name of naloxone nasal spray.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, research shows that adults treated for opioid overdose frequently have repeated opioid overdoses the following year and remain at high risk of a deadly opioid overdose throughout this period.

The CDC says that drug overdose deaths are declining in part due to the widespread distribution of naloxone.

Last year, AFR documented 324 suspected opioid-related overdoses and administered naloxone 503 times.

CBS

AFR said that as part of the pilot program, they have access to 950 naloxone kits for distribution, with each kit containing two single-dose naloxone nasal spray devices. The kits are provided through Colorado's Naloxone Bulk Purchase Fund. AFR paramedics will distribute the kits to patients identified as at-risk for an opioid overdose, as well as family members, roommates or others who may witness a future overdose.

AFR said its community health lieutenant will follow up with patients who receive the kit and provide resources for expert guidance, chronic disease management education, advocacy and referral to recovery-oriented programs and healthcare providers and/or harm reduction programs.