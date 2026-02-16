Aurora Fire Rescue increases staffing as dry, windy conditions raise fire risk

Extra firefighters reported for overtime on Monday in Aurora as fire officials responded to elevated fire danger driven by strong winds and an unusually dry winter. Three additional brush trucks were added to patrol the city.

"Half the city is in red flag," Aurora Fire Rescue Capt. Brad Danek said as he briefed the added crews Monday morning.

The staffing increase is part of a response AFR has made multiple times this winter, a season firefighters say has felt more like early spring than mid‑February.

Aurora Fire Rescue crews report for overtime as the region experiences dry and windy conditions. Aurora Fire Rescue

"It's been an extremely dry winter," Danek said. "We haven't had any snow, so the grass, the continuity as we call it, hasn't been compacted by the snow. It's standing up, and that increases fire behavior."

Danek said dry fuels combined with forecasted winds raise the risk of fast‑moving fires. During patrols, Danek pointed out areas of concern across open space and near neighborhoods on the city's southeast side.

"The grass is standing straight up," he said. "That's really concerning because not only is it going to move through there more easily, it's going to produce higher flame lengths."

Danek said flame lengths could reach as high as 20 feet under the right conditions. The risk, he added, is not limited to vegetation.

"Even siding of structures, your fences (…) there's just been no moisture," Danek said. "They're also dry, so they're more receptive to fire."

AFR is also coordinating with neighboring agencies to ensure resources are properly positioned in case of an emergency.

Aurora Fire Rescue Capt. Brad Danek, left, talks to Aurora firefighters about the high fire danger created by dry and windy conditions on Monday, Feb. 16, 2026. Aurora Fire Rescue

"The farther east of the city has a higher risk today, so we've been coordinating with Arapahoe County and the resources they have," Danek said. "Just making sure we have resources spread throughout the county so we're not on top of each other."

Danek said most fires are human‑caused, which is why crews also use the added patrols to engage with residents.

"We'll also interact with the community and provide educational opportunities to make sure people know how to be fire‑wise and safe on days like today," Danek said.

AFR is already preparing for even higher fire danger on Tuesday. Danek said the department plans to add five additional crews as conditions are expected to worsen.

"If we can get ahead of it, we can prevent loss of life and loss of property," he said.