Aurora Fashion Week launches with focus on community, fundraising

Aurora Fashion Week is kicking off with a mission that goes beyond fashion, bringing the community together while raising money for local businesses and nonprofits.

The inaugural event began at Children's Hospital Colorado, where young patients attended a private fashion show featuring local designers, community leaders and special guests. Nayada Moore, the organizer of Aurora Fashion Week, says the show was broadcast throughout the hospital, allowing children who could not attend in person to experience the event from their rooms.

Children's Hospital Colorado

About 30 people walked the runway, including patients, nurses, designers, and even Miles, the Denver Broncos mascot, made an appearance.

"We saw children at Children's Hospital from all walks of life, burn victims, children with cancer, children in wheelchairs," Moore said. "Many of them had never been part of a fashion show."

Moore said the experience was designed to give children facing serious illnesses a lasting memory.

Children's Hospital Colorado

"This is something they can hold on to for the rest of their lives," she said. "These children have been through so many different circumstances."

The hospital event also featured local community leaders, with DJ Squizzy serving as emcee and former Miss Colorado Christina Joymon walking the runway as a model.

The show was sponsored by Ferrari of Denver, Denver Exotic Rental Cars and MVP of Colorado.

Aurora Fashion Week continues July 3rd with events at Stanley Marketplace, the Benson Hotel and other venues across Aurora. Organizers say many of the events are free to attend, with registration available online.